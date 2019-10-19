MADISON - James Donald Buckmaster, who was a true legend in his own time, died Oct. 14, 2019. He was born in Bakersfield, California on Sept. 23, 1945.
He was the Carburetor King of the Midwest; tuning muscle cars, street rods, and a broad variety of race cars.
He was one of only 1,200 registered members worldwide (since 1966) of Intertel (An International Society of the Intellectually Gifted).
He was a dedicated, lifelong member of the United Church of God. As a deacon, he served as a regular speaker of sermons and sermonettes. He was preceded in death by his three children, Julie Lynne Buckmaster (age 24), Shari Laine Buckmaster (age 49), and Brian James Buckmaster (age 14); and by his only granddaughter, Shana Heimerl (age 25). He is survived by his wife (of 53 years) Shirley Buckmaster; and his only grandson, Alexander Schweitzer; as well as nieces, nephews and cousins.
A memorial service will be held at 12:00 Noon on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, at CRESS CENTER, 6021 University Ave. Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. until the service on Sunday at the funeral home.