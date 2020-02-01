Buckingham, Lois M.

MINERAL POINT - Lois M. Buckingham, age 92, of Mineral Point, died on Jan. 30, 2020, at Upland Hills Health Hospital in Dodgeville, surrounded by her family and holding her loving husband's hand.
She was born on June 26, 1927, to Lawrence R. and Elsie M. (Jewell) Whitford at the home of her maternal grandparents in rural Edmund. She attended Jonesdale Elementary School, graduated from Dodgeville High School in 1945, and attended the Harper Method Beauty School in Madison. Lois married William L. 'Bill' Buckingham of Mineral Point on April 19, 1947, at the First United Methodist Church in Mineral Point, and they were married for over 72 years. During their early married life, they lived in Chicago and Mt. Horeb but moved to Mineral Point in 1951 where they continued to reside. Lois worked as a beautician earlier in her life and then served over 20 years as a tour guide at the Wisconsin Historical Society's Pendarvis site in Mineral Point.
She was preceded in death by her parents; father-and mother-in-law, Roy and Annie Buckingham; brothers-in-law, Delwin Buckingham, Raymond McCarville, Charles Noble, and Ellsworth Peterson; and a special niece, Charlotte Rule.
Lois is survived by her husband Bill of Mineral Point; children, William W. (Lynne) Buckingham of Mt. Horeb, Lynda (David) Thomas of Madison, and Blane (Melissa) Buckingham of Colgate; eight grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; her sister, Virginia Noble; sisters-in-law, Joyce Buckingham, Joyce Peterson, and Wilma McCarville; and several nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
The funeral service will be held at the First Congregational UCC Church, 300 Maiden Street, Mineral Point at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020 with Pastor Rich McLeer officiating. Burial will be at Graceland Cemetery in Mineral Point immediately following the service. Visitation will be held at the church on Monday, Feb. 3, 2020 from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m. and again from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. prior to the funeral service at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to a charity or a Mineral Point organization of your choice.
Lois' family wishes to extend their sincere appreciation for the expertise and compassion of the nursing staff and doctors at St. Mary's Hospital in Madison and the nursing staff and social workers at Upland Hills Health Hospital and Hospice in Dodgeville.
Gorgen Funeral Home
Service information
3:00PM-7:00PM
300 Maiden Street
Mineral Point, WI 53565
10:00AM-10:50AM
300 Maiden Street
Mineral Point, WI 53565
11:00AM
300 Maiden Street
Mineral Point, WI 53565