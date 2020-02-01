Buckingham, Lois M.

She was born on June 26, 1927, to Lawrence R. and Elsie M. (Jewell) Whitford at the home of her maternal grandparents in rural Edmund. She attended Jonesdale Elementary School, graduated from Dodgeville High School in 1945, and attended the Harper Method Beauty School in Madison. Lois married William L. 'Bill' Buckingham of Mineral Point on April 19, 1947, at the First United Methodist Church in Mineral Point, and they were married for over 72 years. During their early married life, they lived in Chicago and Mt. Horeb but moved to Mineral Point in 1951 where they continued to reside. Lois worked as a beautician earlier in her life and then served over 20 years as a tour guide at the Wisconsin Historical Society's Pendarvis site in Mineral Point.