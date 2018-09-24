DEFOREST - Warren J. Buchner, age 90, passed away on Sept. 22, 2018. A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 27, 2018, at WINDSOR UNITED CHURCH OF CHRIST, 4434 2nd St., Windsor. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until the time of the service at the church on Thursday. A full obituary will appear in Wednesday's edition.
