Try 1 month for 99¢

DEFOREST - Warren J. Buchner, age 90, passed away on Sept. 22, 2018. A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 27, 2018, at WINDSOR UNITED CHURCH OF CHRIST, 4434 2nd St., Windsor. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until the time of the service at the church on Thursday. A full obituary will appear in Wednesday's edition. 

Ryan Funeral Home & Cremation Services

Windsor/DeForest Chapel

6924 Lake Road

(608) 846-4250

www.ryanfuneralservice.com

Celebrate
the life of: Buchner, Warren J.
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.