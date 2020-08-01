Buchner, Jennifer Marie

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WAUNAKEE/SUN PRAIRIE - Jennifer Marie Buchner, age 61, passed away on Saturday, July 25, 2020, at UW Health in Madison. Jennifer was born on June 30, 1959, to Donald and Loretta Ann (Kaltenberg) Raemisch in Madison, Wis. She graduated from Waunakee High School in 1977. On Aug. 16, 1986, she married Neil Buchner at the Windsor UCC. Jennifer worked at Walgreens distribution center, Marshall Erdman upholstering furniture, and then at the Central Wisconsin Center in various departments.

In her early years, Jennifer enjoyed camping, fishing and knitting. She was a dedicated and loving grandmother to (Little) Warren since his birth. Jenny cared deeply for her family. She was an encouraging and supportive mother with a heart of gold.

Jennifer is survived by her husband, together for 42 years, Neil; daughters, Brittney and Briona (Brian Kopmeyer); her gold star grandson, Warren; siblings, Bonnie, Tim and Mike Raemisch and their families; and Neil's siblings, Charlene Flygt, Alan and Lyle Bucher and their families. She is preceded in death by her sister, Ramona Raemisch.

Due to current restrictions, a Celebration of Life will be held on a later date.

Special thanks to the staff at UW Hospital for their guidance and loving care.