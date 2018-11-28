FITCHBURG—Vonna I. “Sally” Buchholz (Bishop), age 87, of Fitchburg, formerly of Beloit, and West Union, Iowa, died Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018, in her home peacefully. The twins, Vonna and Bonna, were born June 5, 1931, to the late Clifford and Agnes Bishop (Saltsgiver) at their grandparents’ Saltsgiver farmhouse. Vonna married Marvin Buchholz on Jan. 1, 1950, at which time they began their farming life together. Believing in lifelong learning, they graduated with teaching degrees from the “original” Upper Iowa University in 1965.
As her 28-year teaching career in Beloit ended, she continued taking SLU classes at Beloit College. Vonna had a passion for writing which allowed her to leave a legacy of family stories. Although family came first, her other special interests were gardening, walking, piano, reading, sewing and discussing politics. She became the first woman president of the Beloit Kiwanis group and supported peace efforts. She dedicated her life to helping others and her church; specifically teaching Native American children, working with Latino families, Russian Peace mission and donating blood. Church activities included teaching Sunday School, Deacon, lay person and choir.
She is survived by her children, Sue (Dan) Sippola, Sheryl (Steve) Guetzlaff; grandchildren, Chris (Kristin) Guetzlaff, Scott (Erica) Guetzlaff, Patrick (Rebecca Webster) Sippola, Jenny (Logan Gehin) Sippola; and great-grandchildren, Isabella, Charlotte, Rylee, Alexa, Stella, and Ryder; her twin sister, Bonna Gehring, sister Esther Sivert (Dale), and brother Neal Bishop (JoAnn). She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Marvin; her son, Tony Buchholz; and siblings, Harry Bishop and Clarence Bishop.
The family thanks Cristina, Sharon, Amy and other caregivers from Agrace Hospice for all of their special care and compassion.
A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to 10:45 a.m., on Friday, Nov. 30, 2018, at BETHEL PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH, 208 North Vine Street, West Union, Iowa. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m., on Friday, Nov. 30, 2018, at the church with a lunch following. Interment will be held at Pleasant Grove Cemetery, rural West Union.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Agrace HospiceCare, 5395 E. Cheryl Parkway, Fitchburg, Wisconsin 53711
Burnham-Wood-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service of West Union, Iowa is helping the family with arrangements.