MADISON - Margaret (Seibert) Bubolz passed away Dec. 21, 2018. She was born Feb. 14, 1923, in St. Louis, Mo., to Henrietta (Struckmeyer) and Harry Seibert. She had a wonderful childhood with her three brothers, Charles Gene, John "Jack" and Warren in Carbondale, Ill.
She attended Southern Illinois University before moving on to complete her nursing degree at Washington University in St. Louis. She then joined the U.S. Army Nurses Cadet program and while stationed at Fort O'Reilly in Springfield, Mo., met a combat injured Army Lieutenant, Danford J. Bubolz, who would become the love of her life. They married April 14, 1946, and raised seven children in Wisconsin.
Margaret was a woman of many talents. She enjoyed knitting and sewing for her family, baking amazing bread, painting, carving wildlife, calligraphy, refinishing furniture and restoring the woodwork of our old houses to transform them into our warm family homes. She enjoyed playing the organ and accordion and amazed us with her dancing fingers. Her outdoor pursuits included white water canoeing, back country camping and gardening. Her Iris plants continue to bloom in her children's gardens.
In the early 1970s, Margaret returned to the nursing profession, working for Madison General Hospital, primarily on the neurology ward. Her compassion for nursing did not end with her shift, as she also tended to family members and friends in their time of need. There were also many family pets and little orphaned wildlife that benefited from her tender touch.
Margaret was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 54 years, Danford; two brothers, Charles Gene (Geri and Robbie) and Warren (Nedra); sisters-in-law, Anita Anderegg (Robert) and Frances Bubolz; and sons-in-law, Dennis Kuba, Roy Burns and Tom Knight. She is survived by her brother, Jack (Joan) Seibert; all seven children: Marky Kuba, Susan Burns, Margaret Ellen Knight, Amy (Mike) Fowler, Danford C. (Susan) Bubolz, Dr. Justin (Sonja) Bubolz, and J. Forrest Bubolz. She was also blessed with 16 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren and two more, soon to arrive.
The family would like to thank the staffs of the New Glarus Glarner Lodge (Assisted Living) and the New Glarus Home (Skilled Nursing) for their skill, dedication and the loving way they cared for Mom. The family would also like to thank all the Monroe Clinic Hospice staff for their devoted and compassionate care to Mom.
A family Celebration of Margaret's Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research, www.michaeljfox.org, the Monroe Clinic Hospice or a charity of one's choice. Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralhome.com.
"My After Life" by Margaret (Seibert) Bubolz, written at age 17, (1940).
"Do you think when I am gone
That I shall lie and wait for those
Who, mourning come, to strew my grave
With drooping petals of the rose?
And do you think the silent I
Shall see their faces, bending low
Above my flattening, grass-grown mound,
And watch them from my bed below?
Nay, I shall leave this earth behind,
And body wrapt in graying shrouds,
To find a ladder to the skies -
By stepping on each higher cloud:
And when I reach the highest peak
I'll perch and watch the raindrops fall
And feel the satin rainbow's arch
And harken to each clear bird call.
I'll dance my way through misty clouds
And pluck a star of every hue
And from my perch I'll fling them down
To crowded earth, to all of you."