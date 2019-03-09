MADISON - Patricia Carolyn (Aronson) Byrnes, born Feb. 22, 1927, passed away quietly in her sleep on Sunday, March 3, 2019. She was cared for in her last days by her devoted son, James Alan Gast.
Patricia was a lifelong educator with a master's in Education. She spent 30 years as a primary school teacher and a reading specialist. She enjoyed quilting, golf, travel, and reading. She was a member of the Red Hat Society and the Quilters Guild.
Patricia was preceded in death by her parents, Harry J. and Clara (Mendelson) Aronson and her beloved brother, Dr. Robert M. Aronson. She is survived by her sons, James (Anne) Gast and Michael (Susan) Gast; her seven grandchildren, Peter, Margaret, Brian, Zachary, Jeremy, Sarah and Daniel; and her 11 great-grandchildren.
Private services were held at Cress Funeral Home, and she is buried in Forest Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, Patricia asked that donations be made to Project Linus of Madison, at https://www.projectlinusmadison.org. Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.