Bryant, LaVetta J. (Kite) (Hughbanks)

SAUK CITY - LaVetta J. (Kite) (Hughbanks) Bryant, at the age of 94, passed away on June 12, 2020, at Maplewood of Sauk City, Wis. She was born on May 29, 1926, in Muscoda, Wis., the daughter of Buford and May Merwin-Kite and had 13 sisters and brothers. She attended school at the Kite school in Boaz, Wis. She was united in marriage to Clifford Hughbanks and they had five children. She then married Duane Bryant and they enjoyed 50 years together.
LaVetta enjoyed life, family and friends. Mom loved to cook for her family and she was famous for her cookies, pies and birthday cakes with the silly little flowers she made. She loved to stir the pot and watch what happened. She loved traveling out west, camping and spending winters in San Diego. Through the years she worked at Bruenigs Truck Stop, Riverview Ballroom and Grabers.
She was preceded in death by Clifford Hughbanks; sons-in-law, John Nolden, Albert Gomez and Bob Wick; a grandson, Leonard Bittner; brother, Carl Kite; sisters, Madlyn Gabrielson, Nellie Muller and LaVene Mistick; and brothers-in-law, Joe Mistick, Albert Grenie, LaVerne Kotte, Thomas Virnig, Doug Gabrielson and Don Muller.
She is survived by her husband, Duane Bryant; her children, Jean (Gene) Hughbanks-Bittner, Vickie Hughbanks-Gomez, Clifford Roger (Rita) Hughbanks, John Jack (Beverly) Hughbanks and Karen Hughbanks-Nolden; brother and sister-in-law, LaVerne Bryant and Ardith Xander; step daughters, Linda Wick and Vickie (James) Fredrick; grandchildren, Daniel Bittner, Lori Taylor-Richard, Bradley Gomez, Deanna Gomez, Nicholas Nolden, Nathan Nolden, Jeffrey Hughbanks, Tabitha Hughbanks-Bone and Tasha Hughbanks-Johnson; step grandchildren, Todd Wick, Tammy McKeowen, Noel Fredrick, Micah Fredrick and Frank Fredrick; 15 great-grandchildren and 13 great-great-grandchildren; and sisters and brothers, Neva Virnig, David (Helen) Kite, Betty Kotte, Carolyn Kite, Charlotte (Don) Carlberg, Maxine (Art) Krattiger, Wayne (Marge) Kite and Nancy (Gene) Hach.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, June 19, 2020, at HOOVERSON FUNERAL HOME, Sauk City, Wis. A visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until service time on Friday. Burial will take place at Sauk City Cemetery, Sauk City, Wis.
