MADISON / SUN PRAIRIE/ BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. - Kenneth Bertrum "Ken" Bryant, aged 91 years young, left this earth on Wednesday, May 8, 2019, to be with his first wife, Beverly, who had been waiting for almost 23 years. As our wonderful dad and grandfather leaves us to mourn and miss him, we know that he is being welcomed with cheers and open arms by those who passed before him. After Bev passed, Ken married again to Vergalene, who also preceded him in death. Ken loved her family too.
Ken retired at age 62, as an engineer in Facilities Management for the State of Wisconsin. He loved his career and coworkers and playing cards over his lunch hour. Ken was also a veteran of World War II and felt immense privilege to have experienced the Badger Honor Flight with his son-in-law, Gary in 2017.
Love and happiness are two main words to describe the joy Ken brought to all who crossed his path. He always had a twinkle in his eyes and continued to make new friends and valued his old friends until his last day. Ken never had an idle day. He loved his winters in Florida for the last 22 years, and was well known in his IBE community as was his little dog, Lily. Ken would often be seen in his Badger red golf cart with Lily picking up the mail for his neighbors or giving rides to his family. He would have his beer and martini each night; usually with his good buddy, Chick who was a few years older, then Ken usually made them supper. How wonderful to have a best friend at this age! Ken played golf up until a few years ago. About six years ago he beat his three 60+ year old teammates and neighbors at golf! Ken was a very good athlete.
Ken was born Sept. 26,1927, to Bertrum and Martha Bryant in Madison. His family had owned most of the land between Seminole and Todd Drive, on each side of the Beltline, including some of the Arboretum. He was the only son with seven sisters. Ken loved family and discovering his roots. He found the grave in Thetford, Vt. of his many times great-grandfather, Daniel Damon Bryant, who died in 1805. Ken specifically asked for this headstone quote to be in his obituary. "There is no relief from pain or death that wealth or friends can bring. But Jesus can allay any pain, and grace remove the sting."
This man was truly loved and cherished!
Ken leaves behind two loving daughters and a special son-in-law, Lynn (Gary) Hebl and Lisa Schwarz; six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren, Andrew (Rita Silva) Hebl and their children, Lucas and Victor, Matthew Hebl (Leigh) and son, Nathaniel, Jennifer (Kyle Uhlenhake) Hebl , Brandon Schwarz (Raeann), Mitchell Schwarz (Kristie) and Garrett Schwarz (Hilary); sisters, Lucille Lansing, Phyllis Ulrich, Mary Wampfler and Roberta (Larry) Midthun; numerous nieces, nephews and in-laws; and Vergalene's family, Shelly (Brad) Beghin, Darci (Dave) Bryan and their children, Jennifer, Amber, Josh and Chelci and grandchildren. In addition to Beverly and Vergalene, he was preceded in death by his parents; son-in-law, Brian Schwarz; sisters, Virginia Petersen, Lucille Kuhlman and Janet Christen; and several brothers-in-law.
A Funeral service will be held at BRYN MAWR PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH, 229 N. Main St., Cottage Grove, at 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, May 12, 2019, with the Rev. Elaine Hanson-Hysell presiding. Visitation will be held at the church from 2 p.m. until the time of the service on Sunday. Burial will be held at Roselawn Memorial Park at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Badger Honor Flight. The family is sincerely grateful to the doctors and nurses at UW Hospital in the Neuro ICU and Comfort Care Units, especially Dr. Beverly, Dr. Silverman, and Dr. Campbell. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.