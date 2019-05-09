MADISON / SUN PRAIRIE / BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. - Kenneth Bertrum "Ken" Bryant, aged 91 years young, left this earth on Wednesday, May 8, 2019.
A Funeral service will be held at BRYN MAWR PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH, 229 N. Main St., Cottage Grove, at 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, May 12, 2019, with the Rev. Elaine Hanson-Hysell presiding. Visitation will be held at the church from 2 p.m. until the time of the service on Sunday.
A full obituary will be published in the Sunday edition. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.