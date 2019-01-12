CROSS PLAINS—Kathryn Bryant age 67, found peace on Jan. 10, 2019, at her home, surrounded by family. She was born on July 3, 1951, in Milwaukee, Wis.
She is preceded in death by parents, Richard and Lucille (Beil) Jachowicz; and faithful cat, Chocolate. She is survived by her beloved husband, Bill Bryant, of 23 years. She was the loving mother of Jason (Karen Thomas) Stamm; proud grandmother of Kaydence and Kevin Proulx; dear sister of Phil (Patti) Jachowicz and the late Mary (Randy / Meg) Bloch; precious aunt to Jeff (Lynette) Jachowicz, Lexie (Matt) Clayton and Lauren (Desmond) Watson; adored daughter-in-law to late Del (Marie) Bryant. Cherished sister in-law to Jan (Jeff) Larsen, Del (Vera White) Bryant and Lori (Ed) Maly; and treasured long time friend to Jeanne (Jeff) Meyer and Joyce (Mike) Kastern. She is also loved and will be missed by additional family and friends.
Kathy was a record buyer for Radio Doctors/Sound and Video, where she met numerous famous musicians, as well as a baker at Metcalfe’s later in life. She enjoyed gardening, baking, music, golf and studying Buddhism. She was thrilled to be blessed by the Dalai Lama at a seminar.
A celebration of life will be held on Jan. 19, 2019, at GRANDMA MARY’S in Arena, Wis. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 12 noon, with a time of remembrance at 12 noon, followed by a lunch and celebration.
Special thank you to the wonderful caregivers at Agrace HospiceCare. In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to the family or UW-Madison Children’s Hospital. Online condolences may be made at hooversonfuneralhomes.com.