Bryant, Donald

BELOIT - Donald Bryant, age 78, passed away Oct. 14, 2019. He is survived by his children, Julie, Sheila (Lee), Sherrie (Keith), Steve (Anastasia) his brothers, John (Kathy) and James (Phyllis); and five grandchildren. Donald was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Ellen and Kathaleen; his sister, Patricia; and loving parents, Anna and Harold. His family would like to extend their deepest appreciation and gratitude to Julie Foley for her care and constant support of Donald. Visitation Monday, Oct. 21, 2019 from 10:00-11:00, mass immediately following at Holy Cross Parish, 410 Cramer St., Mazomanie. Memorial Donations to the church.

