MADISON - Carol Joan (Horner) Bryant, age 77, passed on to eternal life Oct. 24, 2018, due to complications related to dementia. Carol was born Jan. 2, 1941, in Waterford, Wis., the eldest child of Everett T. and Majel J. (Nelson) Horner. She attended a one-room rural school through the 8th grade, graduating in 1958, from Waterford Union Free High School. She earned a B.S. in Elementary Education from Olivet Nazarene University in 1962, and taught in the Chicago, South Bend, Ind., and Racine, areas while earning an M.S. in Elementary Education. In 1974, she married Clyde Bryant and moved with her two sons to the west side of Madison. While substitute teaching for the Madison School District, she earned a second master's degree in Special Education from the University of Wisconsin. She then served as special education teacher at Lodi Elementary School and finally at West Middleton Elementary School, from which she retired.
Carol's church has always been a very important part of her life. She was brought up in the Nazarene Church, and upon moving to Madison, she and Clyde became members of the First Church of the Nazarene on the east side of Madison. Later they transferred membership to High Point Church and for the past 11 years attended Blackhawk Evangelical Free Church.
Carol was a world traveler. She especially enjoyed visiting family in Denmark and Austria, as well as hosting them when they visited the United States. Over the years she managed to visit many of the states and six of the seven continents, missing only Antarctica.
Carol was preceded in death by her parents; and her sister-in-law, Linda Horner. She is survived by her husband, Clyde; her sons, Jim (Elena) Robbins of Georgia, and Greg (Margi) Robbins of Colorado; her brother, Tom Horner; and sister, Jeanne (Robert) Ransdell; granddaughters, Erin, Shayna and Madison Robbins; and, Stacy Bingham, a special girl she loved as if she were a granddaughter.
The family would like to especially thank the staff of the Haven, Attic Angel Place, for the wonderful, compassionate care they provided Carol during the last year and one half of her journey along the paths of dementia.
A memorial service will be held at 12:30 p.m., on Friday, Dec. 14, 2018, at ATTIC ANGEL PLACE COMMUNITY ROOM, 8301 Old Sauk Road, Middleton. A reception will follow.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the Resident Aid Fund of Attic Angel Place, 8301 Old Sauk Road, Middleton, WI, 53562, are suggested. Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.