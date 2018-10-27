MADISON - Carol Joan (Horner) Bryant, 77, passed on to Eternal Life Oct. 24, 2018, due to complications related to dementia. Services are being planned and will be announced later.
Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.
