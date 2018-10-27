Try 1 month for 99¢

MADISON - Carol Joan (Horner) Bryant, 77, passed on to Eternal Life Oct. 24, 2018, due to complications related to dementia. Services are being planned and will be announced later.

Celebrate
the life of: Bryant, Carol Joan (Horner)
