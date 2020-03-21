Bryan, Linda R.

MADISON - Linda R. Bryan, age 68, passed away peacefully on March 20, 2020, with loved ones by her side. She was born on May 21, 1951, in Madison, the daughter of Arthur and Leititia (Herring) Grueneberg.

Linda married James “Jim” Bryan on Oct. 6, 1984. She was the owner and operator of Linda’s Restaurant in Middleton for over twenty years. After selling the restaurant, she then traveled the country with Jim in their RV. Linda took her final RV trip earlier this month. With the help of her family, she traveled from Gulfside Hospice in Zephyrhills, Florida to Agrace Hospicecare in Madison.

She is survived by her husband, Jim; and her daughter, Lisa (James Krueger) Francis; her six brothers and one sister, Doug, Dale, Dennis, Donald (Shari), David, John, and Brenda (Bill) Brown; her in-laws, Loretta Bryan and Jack (Mary) Bryan.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her mother-in-law Helen Bryan and brother in law Bob Bryan. No service will be held. A gathering will be planned at a future date.

Cress Funeral & Cremation Service 3325 E. Washington Ave. Madison (608) 249-6666 Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com

