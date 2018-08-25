STOUGHTON—Marcella C. Brush, age 89, of Stoughton, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 22, 2018. She was born on July 9, 1929, in Milwaukee, the daughter of Peter and Leone (Stippich) Hauser. Marcy graduated from Holy Angels High School in Milwaukee. She married William Benjamin Brush on Aug. 11, 1950, in Milwaukee. Marcy was an active member of St. Ann Parish. She was an avid reader and a part-time librarian in Milwaukee and Stoughton. Most important to Marcy was her family and her faith.
Marcy is survived by her sons, William (Sue) Brush, Jeffery (Martha) Brush, Peter (Jeanne) Brush and Steve (Tamara) Brush; daughter, Mimi Brush; granddaughters, Jennifer (William) Schick and Melissa (Eric) Mertins; grandsons, William (Kristin) Brush, Christopher Brush, Benjamin Brush, Noah Brush and Owen Brush; great-grandsons, Jordan Schick, Ryan Schick, Andrew Mertins and William Brush; great-granddaughters, Brittany Schick, Caitlin Mertins, Allison Marcella Mertins and Megan Brush; and brother, Peter J. Hauser. She was preceded in death by husband; and parents.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at ST. ANN CATHOLIC CHURCH, 323 N. Van Buren St., Stoughton, at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018, with Father Randy Budnar and Monsignor Gerard Healy presiding. Burial will follow the service at St. Ann Catholic Cemetery with a luncheon to follow at the church. Visitation will be held at the church from 6 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018, with a Rosary at 7 p.m. Memorials may be made to Agrace HospiceCare or St. Ann Catholic Parish Endowment Fund.
The family would like to thank the Silver Team of Agrace HospiceCare for their kindness in taking care of Marcy. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
