Brunsell, Lola Jane

FITCHBURG / MADISON—Lola Jane Brunsell, age 94, went Home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, June 30, 2020, where she is enjoying a reunion with family and friends she hasn’t seen in a long time. She was born on Oct. 21, 1925, to Glen and Gwendolyn (Brown) Skuldt in Madison, Wis. Lola was a lifelong Madison resident, living most of her time in Fitchburg. She graduated from West High School in 1943 and attended the UW-Madison. Lola married the love of her life, William R. Brunsell Jr., on June 15, 1946. He preceded her in death in 1976.

Lola enjoyed being a wife, mother, and homemaker. She inherited a passion for cooking from her mother and celebrated her Norwegian roots by making lefse, krumkake, rosettes, and fattigman cookies. She also enjoyed being active in church activities like teaching Sunday school and participating in women’s fellowship groups.

Lola is survived by her children, Craig (Jane) Brunsell, Gail Brunsell, and Deb (Bob) Munter; seven grandchildren whom she called “her extra blessings,” Andrea, Brian (Sarah Kay), Sarah (Chadd), Jenn (Matt), Christy, Jake (Chelsea) and Jordan; as well as 13 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her son, Carter Brunsell.