MADISON—William E. “Bill” Bruns, age 90, of Madison, passed away on Friday, Aug. 3, 2018, at UW Hospital and Clinics. Funeral services will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018, with the Rev. Stephen Marsh presiding. Burial will be held at Roselawn Memorial Park, with a luncheon to follow. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Thursday. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com. A full obituary will appear in Monday’s edition.
