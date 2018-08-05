MADISON—William E. “Bill” Bruns, age 90, of Madison, passed away on Friday, Aug. 3, 2018, at UW Hospital and Clinics. He was born to Elmer and Louella (Grinde) Bruns. Bill was united in marriage to Joyce (Mattson) Nesbit in 1982. He was a farmer in the DeForest area and then worked at General Motors (Buick Olds Cadillac) in Kalamazoo, Mich., as a line supervisor. Bill was also a dedicated member of Lake Edge Lutheran Church. He enjoyed building birdhouses, working in the yard and following NASCAR races.
Bill is survived by his wife, Joyce; step-son, Brian (Dorothy) Nesbit; son, Tod (Renee) Langeland; daughter, Lori (Charles) Wajszczuk; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; two sisters, Phyllis Komplin and Beverly (George) Wheatland; and is further survived by many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; grandson, Adam; step-son, Gordon Nesbit; step-daughter, Renee Nesbit; and brother-in-law, Eldon “Al” Komplin.
Funeral services will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018, with the Rev. Stephen Marsh presiding. Burial will be held at Roselawn Memorial Park, with a luncheon to follow. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Thursday.
Memorials may be made to Lake Edge Lutheran Church. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
