MADISON—Joyce L. Nesbit Bruns, age 90, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 14, 2018, at Agrace HospiceCare. Funeral services will be held at LAKE EDGE LUTHERAN CHURCH, 4202 Monona Drive, Madison at 11 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 20, 2018, (The road to the church is under construction but the parking lot is accessible.) Visitation will be held at the church from 9:30 a.m. until 11 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 20, 2018. A full obituary will be published in Sunday’s edition. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

