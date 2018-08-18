MADISON—Joyce L. Nesbit Bruns, age 90, of Madison, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 14, 2018 at Agrace HospiceCare. She was the daughter of Edwin and Florence (Olson) Mattson, growing up in Iron Belt, Wis. Joyce was united in marriage to Leonard Nesbit in 1948, they were blessed with 3 children. Leonard passed away at a young age, in 1975. She was a dedicated charter member of Lake Edge Lutheran Church. Joyce was united in marriage to William Bruns in 1982. She loved to dance, travel and enjoyed a cup of coffee with good friends. Joyce lived her life with kindness, in her words and actions.
She is survived by her son, Brian (Dorothy) Nesbit; stepson, Tod (Renee) Langeland; stepdaughter, Lori (Charles) Wajszczuk; several grandchildren; and great-grandchildren; brother, John (Gerri) Mattson; and sisters, Beverly (John) Baerwolf Pickle and Flora (Phil) Sprecher, and further survived by many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; first husband, Leonard Nesbit; daughter, Renee Nesbit; son, Gordon Nesbit; brother, Dean Mattson; and husband, William Bruns just 11 days before her passing.
Funeral services will be held at LAKE EDGE LUTHERAN CHURCH, 4202 Monona Drive, Madison at 11 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 20, 2018, with the Rev. Stephen Marsh and the Rev. Katya Ouchakof presiding. (The road to the church is under construction, but the parking lot is accessible.) Burial will be held at Roselawn Memorial Park. Visitation will be held at the church from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service Monday. Memorials may be made to Lake Edge Lutheran Church. A special thank you to the staff at Agrace HospiceCare for all their loving care. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
