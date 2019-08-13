MIDDLETON - Jeanne Eileen Bruns, age 66, of Middleton, Wis., passed away on Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, at her home. She was born on Dec. 30, 1952, in Madison, the daughter of Gerald R. and Margaret Kennedy. She married John Clarence Bruns on Sept. 7, 1973, in Madison.
Jeanne attended St. James Elementary, Schenk Middle School, LaFollette High School and MATC for nursing. She was the office manager of Bruns Chiropractic Office for 35 years, and at Therapeutic Partnerships in Middleton for the last four years. She was an avid golfer, prolific reader, terrific cook, studied Italian and daily speed walker. She volunteered for many political campaigns and finished a crossword puzzle daily. Mother to six children, and 19 grandchildren, she spent countless hours at swim meets, baseball games, soccer and hockey supporting her grandchildren. She was cherished by her family, lifelong friends and co-workers.
Jeanne is survived by her children, Haley (Matthew) Weygandt, Heidi (Joshua) Carmack, John K. (Kelli) Bruns, Hilari Rottier, Hannah (Eric) Schroeder and Havalyn (Alex) Oman; grandchildren, Max, Quinn, Nolan, Cillian, Clare, Culley, Cennedi, Christian, Ben, Jack, Patrick, Isaac, Parker, Roscoe, Everett, Emerson, Sydney, Alec and Brynne; and siblings, James Kennedy, Kathleen Caywood, Joseph Kennedy, Mary Payne, Paul Kennedy, Susan Barsness, Margaret Mattila, Timothy Kennedy, Gerald Kennedy and Carol Lasecki. She was preceded in death by her parents, Gerald and Margaret Kennedy; baby, James Kendall Bruns; and the love of her life, John Clarence Bruns, her husband of 38 years.
Services will be held at GUNDERSON WEST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 7435 University Ave., Middleton, at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday, with fellowship to follow the service. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.