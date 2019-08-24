MIDDLETON—Helen M. Brumm, age 94, of Middleton, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019, at St. Mary’s Hospital. She was born in Cicero, Ind., the daughter of Clarence and Anna. She married Wayne Brumm on Sept. 13, 1945, in Marion Co., Ind.
Helen graduated from Tipton Indiana High School. She worked at Stout Field in Indianapolis, where she met and married Wayne Brumm. Helen worked for Gimbels at Hilldale and retired from Marshall Fields. She volunteered for the U.W. Hospital, Middleton Senior Center, hospice and St. Luke’s for many years and she belonged to the VFW Women’s Auxiliary.
Helen is survived by her siblings, June Pickrell and Nathan (Rosemary) of Ind.; children, Dan (Anne) of Texas, Donna (Don) of Bonney Lake, Wash., and Deb of Middleton; grandchildren, Todd Brumm, Michael (Carla) Brewer of Madison, Londa Brewer of Bonney Lake, Gregg Huckabone of Cancun, Mexico and Honica Price of Madison; great-grandchildren, Mariah Robinson of Madison, and Christopher Ansite of Bonny Lake; great-great-grandchild, Riley Robinson; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Wayne; parents; and sister, Dorothy.
A memorial service will be held at ST. LUKE’S LUTHERAN CHURCH, 7337 Hubbard Ave., Middleton, at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019, with the Reverend Heather Hayward presiding. A reception will be held at the church following the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Middleton Police K-9 Unit via the Middleton Police website.
The family wants to thank the medical ICU team at St. Mary’s for their compassion and care.
