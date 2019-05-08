STOUGHTON - Daniel Shane "Dan" Brumley, age 36, of Stoughton, passed away on Saturday, May 4, 2019, at UW Hospital and Clinics following a brief illness. He was born on April 25, 1983, in Lodi, Calif., the son of Earl and Sheila (Mahler) Brumley.
Dan was self-employed as a mechanic. He was a member of the Crusaders MC and had always been passionate about motorcycles and enjoyed painting. Dan loved spending time with his family, especially his son, Dalton.
Dan is survived by his son, Dalton Brumley; mother, Sheila Brumley; sisters, Randi Brumley (Dan Johnson) and Adrianne Brumley (Joseph Edwards); stepbrother, Donald "D.J." Hamacher; paternal grandmother, Mary Deon Knighton; and many loving family. Dan was preceded in death by his father, Earl Brumley; stepfather, Brian Hamacher; maternal grandparents, Alvin and Maxine Pearson; and paternal grandpa, Lee Gilpatrick.
A Celebration of Life will be held at GUNDERSON STOUGHTON FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 1358 Highway 51, Stoughton, at 11 a.m. on Friday, May 10, 2019. Inurnment will be held at Summit Cemetery in Foxboro, Wis. Visitation will be held at the funeral home, from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Thursday, May 9, 2019, and also from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Friday.
Memorials may be made to Hope Haven Chris Farley House, 810 W. Olin Ave., Madison, WI 53715. Online condolences may be made to www.gundersonfh.com.