Bruins, Richard A.

MADISON - Richard A. Bruins, age 70, a resident of Madison, entered eternal life on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at his residence.

Richard was born on Sept. 9, 1949 in Manitowoc. He was the son of the late Allen and Betty Singer Bruins. Richard attended Lincoln High School and graduated with the class of 1968. He continued his education at the University of Wisconsin-Madison where he received his Bachelor's Degree in Civil Engineering. Richard was employed with the State of Wisconsin in Madison in plant operations as a civil engineer. He enjoyed restoring antique cars and following the Milwaukee Brewers. Richard also liked to research Russian and German culture.

He is survived by his sister, Janis (James) Ehleiter, Caledonia and his brother, Jody Bruins, Manitowoc; one nephew, Allen Ehleiter and his significant other, Katrina Gutierrez, Milwaukee, along with other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Allen and Betty Bruins.

Private graveside services for the family will be held Friday afternoon, August 7, 2020 at Evergreen Cemetery in Manitowoc. Online condolences to the family may be sent to www.harriganparksidefuneralhome.com

The Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home and Crematory, North 11th and St. Clair streets, Manitowoc, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.

