HILLSBORO—Lucille “Lu” Bruha of Hillsboro, Wis., passed away peacefully on June 12, 2019, at the age of 95 with family and friends by her side. She was born on August 1, 1923 in Sauk County, Wis. to Elmer and Anna (Landsinger) Henderson. Lu married Joseph “Chub” Bruha on April 29,1946. They went to Chicago on their honeymoon and attended a Chicago Cubs baseball game. They were happily married for 73 years. They ran a very successful plumbing and heating business in Hillsboro. Chub was the master plumber and Lu did the bookwork as well as cutting and threading pipes. They had one daughter, Patti Lou Bruha. Lu and Chub put Patti through pharmacy school at UW Madison. They had season tickets to Badger football games for many years. After Patti moved to California, Lu and Chub would visit Patti and Suzanne Gandy every year, mostly in March or April. They loved playing golf and attending baseball games in Southern California. During Labor Day, Patti and Suzanne would visit them in Wisconsin for a week. Chub and Lu were longtime members of the First Congregational Church in Hillsboro. Lu taught Sunday School. She was a member of Eastern Star. She was a Brownie and Girl Scouts leader for many years. Lu taught generations of people how to knit. She made sweaters for young and old that will endure for years to come. Lu loved to bowl and golf and earned many trophies for her skill in both of these sports. She played and excelled at euchre, bridge and 500 card games. Chub and Lu were also members of Cesky Den and served as King and Queen during the annual event. Lu was from a large family and grew up on a dairy farm near Valton, Wis. She was the eldest of 7 children. She had to leave high school for various jobs to help her family. Years later, she completed her GED with flying colors. During WWII, Lu worked at Badger Ordinance as an explosive powder tester. She said that she had to light the powder and run behind a screen. She got this job as she was the fastest runner. She was preceded in death by her parents and brothers, Harley, Ronald and Kenneth Henderson. She is survived by her husband, Chub; daughter, Patti of Hillsboro; sisters, Marge Kahler of Hillsboro, Wis., Evelyn Judd of Madison, Wis., and Emma Corn of Evansville, Wis.; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews. Lu will always be remembered as a tall, elegant and well-dressed lady. She was very hardworking and an impeccable homemaker. She was an excellent cook who enjoyed preparing special dishes for family and church gatherings. Lu had a long and happy life and was well loved by her family and friends. Memorial Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, June 19, 2019, at 1 p.m. at the Picha Funeral Home in Hillsboro, with a time of fellowship at the First Congregational Church Fellowship Hall following. Interment will be in the Mount Vernon Cemetery in Hillsboro at a later date. Friends may call at the Picha Funeral Home in Hillsboro on Wednesday from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations to Scenic Hills HOPE, P.O. Box 274, Hillsboro, Wis. 54634 are suggested. For online information, go to www.pichafuneralhomes.com
