Bruette, John M.

OREGON - John M. Bruette, age 70, of Oregon, passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020. He was born on Sept. 13, 1949, in Menominee, Mich., the son of Raymond and Angela (Deluca) Bruette. John graduated from Peshtigo High School and Northwestern Technical College, Green Bay. He married his high school sweetheart, Darlene Behling, on Aug. 14, 1972, and their long-awaited son, Michael John, arrived in July 1984.

John served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. He was a member of the Oregon/Brooklyn VFW Post No. 10272 and St. John's Lutheran Church. John was an active volunteer for many different organizations over the years. Along with Darlene, he volunteered for several American Red Cross blood drives and the Oregon Food Pantry, and worked at the voting polls for the Village of Oregon. John worked as a computer programmer for the Department of Agriculture, retiring in 2008.

John and Darlene enjoyed traveling across the U.S. in their camper, especially visiting lighthouses and the annual balloon festival in Albuquerque, N.M. He loved photography and spending time with his grandkids. John took great pleasure in attending their activities, especially Devan's soccer games and his weekly sleepovers with Dawson.