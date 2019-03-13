LONE ROCK - Shannon Marie Brudos, age 25, passed away Sunday, March 10, 2019, at home. She was born July 8, 1993, the daughter of Mark Bryan Brudos and Kathryn Anne (Nemec) Brudos. Shannon graduated from River Valley High School in Spring Green. She joined the Roller Drome Artistic Roller Skate Club of Madison in 1998, and skated until 2004.
Shannon enjoyed reading, researching all breeds of dogs, and watching cooking and house hunter TV shows. Her favorite things were penguins, and dogs, especially "Chewie." She loved spending time with her dog "Chewie," who she trained on her own. Shannon had a way to get people to talk, and made everyone smile and laugh with her contagious laugh.
Shannon is survived by her mother, Kathy Brudos; sister, Tracy (Jake) Hanson; nephew, Jacen Hanson; nieces, Jaine Hanson and Elizabeth Hanson; grandparents, Delano Nemec, Adrian and Dana; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins. She was preceded in death by her father, Mark Brudos; and grandmothers, Patricia Brudos, and Velza Nemec.
A visitation will be held from 3 p.m. until 5 p.m., Saturday, March 16, 2019, at CRESS FUNERAL HOME, 3325 E. Washington Ave., Madison, with a memorial service to follow at 5 p.m. Please share a memory at www.CressFuneralService.com.