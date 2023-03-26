Feb. 19, 1940 – March 23, 2023

MOUNT HOREB — After a long and joy filled life, in spite of many years of battling heart disease and cancer, I was called home to Jesus on March 23, 2023. I was born on Feb. 19, 1940, to Gilbert and Beulah Taylor in Milwaukee, Wis. My mother and I moved to Madison, in 1952. I attended Madison East High School, graduating in 1958.

After serving in the U.S. Army from 1960 through 1962 (1 year in Korea), I returned home to help my mom with finances. My mother passed in 1965, and I was left to care for my 9-year-old sister, Margie.

In 1969, God sent Carol Rutherford to be the love of my life and to help raise my sister. We were married on Sept. 6, 1969, and were blessed with two beautiful daughters, Tammy and Lori. Tammy was born with special needs and we were happy to care for her at home until her passing in 2018.

Always having a love for creating artwork, in 1974, I began my life’s journey as an artist. I displayed my artwork at hundreds of art festivals and in 1994, Carol and I opened The Bruce Taylor Gallery in Mount Horeb which is still open today with all of my artwork. Now, Carol will continue to carry it forward.

I am survived by Carol, my wife of 53 years; daughter, Lori Taylor (Mark Paar) Madison; many nieces and nephews; several other relatives; and many wonderful friends, especially my Midvale Baptist Church family.

I was preceded in death by my parents; three brothers; sister, Marguarette Derr Moyer; niece, Lana Moyer; and daughter, Tammy Taylor.

Services will be held at MIDVALE BAPTIST CHURCH, 821 S. Midvale Blvd., Madison, at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 1, 2023, with a luncheon to follow at church. Visitation will be held at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday.

Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson Camacho Mount Horeb

Funeral & Cremation Care

500 N. Eighth St.

(608) 437-5077