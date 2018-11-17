MONTROSE-June Annabel Turner Brubaker, age 92, died at home on Oct. 18, 2018, in the Town of Montrose, Wis. She was born Aug. 2, 1926, in Akron, Ohio, the daughter of Huber Edward and Pauline (Loomis) Turner. She graduated from Akron’s Ellet High School in 1944, worked at B. F. Goodrich in 1945, and married Leroy Allan Brubaker in 1947, shortly after he returned from World War II. Annabel attended Akron University from 1944 to 1951, where she joined the ZTA sorority. Lee and Annabel moved to “the house on the hill” in Mogadore, Ohio in 1953, and raised five children there between 1947 and 1957.
During high school, Annabel was thrilled to earn her own money at her first job, working at the local drugstore’s ice cream counter, while also volunteering weekly for two years in Akron at Children’s Hospital. During college, she worked a year as an aide at City Hospital. Annabel returned to Akron Univ. to earn a Bachelor of Arts degree in 1963, continuing her education by taking subsequent classes in library science and interior design at Kent State Univ. She substitute taught for 15 years and was Hoban High School’s librarian from 1972 to 1975.
Throughout her life, Annabel maintained her community involvement, serving as local PTA president, village zoning board member, and participant in and entertainer of her church’s Miriam Circle. In 1989, while president of the Mogadore Historical Society, she oversaw the move of the old railroad depot to 87 South Cleveland Ave., the same year the Mills-Kreiner house was relocated to the same site, now home to a local museum.
Annabel had many talents and interests. She was an avid reader. She was an inspired, tailor-quality seamstress, making suits, dresses, coats and more for herself and her family, favoring Vogue and Butterick patterns. As an expert knitter and needle pointer she chose complex and intricate patterns to produce striking sweaters, vests, pillow covers, and more. As a determined gardener, she created paths, patios, and memorable flower beds. A child of the Great Depression, she recycled and composted with care; she refinished floors, woodwork, and furniture; she stripped and hung wallpaper. She did whatever needed to be done, and she did it well and with style.
Lee and Annabel were born entertainers and storytellers. They loved being with others, frequently entertaining at home and visiting others. Annabel organized hundreds of public and private events and together they attended family reunions, regular picnics and social gatherings with fellow classmates from Ellet’s close knit Class of 1944, and weekly card parties. Those who played bridge with Annabel knew how competitive she could be. A trained and accomplished pianist, having also mastered the accordion, Annabel often accompanied Lee’s tenor singing—a treat for all.
Family vacations covered most U.S. states and Canada. Later, Annabel and Lee continued their travels throughout the U.S. as well as eight visits to Europe, most often to Switzerland, sometimes with family and friends.
Annabel was intelligent, warm, witty, determined, loyal, forgiving and kind-but-firm. She was vitally interested in world events, dying proud to have absentee voted in the Nov. 6, 2018 election, and pleased as punch to have had a letter to the editor of this paper published in support of governor elect Tony Evers.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her stepfather, Laurie Luther Givler; husband, Lee of 55 years; daughter, Regina; and son-in-law, Peter. Grieving family include four children, Becky (Jim) Heindl in Michigan, Debi (Jerry) Brucaya in Wisconsin, Eric (Connie) Brubaker in Texas and Beth Mihailovic in Texas; former daughter-in-law, Trish Brubaker in Texas; seven grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
A celebration of Annabel’s life will be held on Dec. 14, 2018, in Mogadore, Ohio. Memorial donations may be sent to the Mogadore Historical Society or the Mogadore United Methodist Church.