KNOXVILLE, TENN.—Bruce Robert Brozek, 83, passed away peacefully in Knoxville, Tenn. on September 22, 2019. Bruce was born in Green Bay, Wis. and later moved to Milwaukee, where he met the love of his life, Sharon. Sharon and Bruce married just two months later, and subsequently moved back to Green Bay, then to McFarland, Wis. where they raised two beautiful sons, Brad and Brent. Bruce spent his career working for the State of Wisconsin, and upon retirement, relocated to Sarasota, Fla. Despite moving south to warmer climates, he remained a lifelong Green Bay Packers Fan! Bruce joined his son Brad in Knoxville, Tenn. in 2017, where he lived comfortably on the shores of the Tennessee River until his death. Bruce was preceded in death by his wife, Sharon; and son, Brent. He is survived by his son, Brad; and daughter-in-law, Ivy. In accordance with Bruce’s wishes, his life will be celebrated privately with no formal services.
