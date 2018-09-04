Try 1 month for 99¢

MADISON / COTTAGE GROVE—Patricia V. Browning, age 87, passed away on Aug. 3, 2018.

She is survived by her partner of 17 years, Kathryn “Kit” Knudson; her nieces, Barbara Browning Carrio of Castle Rock, Colo., Diane Joy Browning of Seattle, Wash., Susan Browning Justice of Farmington, Mich. and Linda Browning Griffin of Westerly, R.I.; and by her nephew, Kenneth Browning of Colorado and Arizona. Pat was preceded in death by her parents, Venita Mifflin Browning and Carlton Glenn Browning; and her brothers, Russell Glenn Browning, of Beaufort, S.C. and Roger Dee Browning of Farmington, Mich.

Pat grew up in White Plains, N.Y. She received a degree in Physical Education at the University of Wisconsin, and taught both middle school and high school in the Madison, Wis. area. Pat loved cats.

