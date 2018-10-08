BELOIT / MAUSTON—Michael W. Brown, age 73, of Beloit, Wis., formerly of Mauston, Wis., entered into eternal life on Oct. 6, 2018, at home with his family by his side. He was born Oct. 21, 1944, to William and Edith (DeLong) Brown in Mauston, Wis., at Hess Memorial Hospital. Michael played basketball, football and baseball in high school, and graduated from Madonna High School in Mauston. He then went to college in Stevens Point for two semesters. In 1966, he married Joan Skailand and to this union, a daughter, Stephanie Ann, was born in 1968. Later, a son, Walter, joined the family at age 4. Walter passed in 1992, at age 19.
Mike joined the Wisconsin Army National Guard in 1965 and spent 23 years serving, rising to the rank of a Major. He always loved the National Guard and the men and women he served with. His highlight was a tour in Germany. He made many lifelong friends throughout the 23 years of service to his beloved country.
Mike worked for American Family Insurance for 23 years in Mauston. He displayed a strong work ethic, possessed a great sense of humor and always greeted others with a welcoming smile.
After retirement from American Family and the National Guard, Mike went to work at the Challenge Academy at Fort McCoy. This program was designed to help kids at risk, and Mike was the Mentor Coordinator for the program. This was, by far, his most rewarding job, as he always believed in helping kids. Our own life experience offered a personal hands-on training in what kids experience when they lose their way in life. It is an excellent boot-camp style academy that helps kids graduate from high school and prepare them for life.
Mike was involved in his community by serving on the St. Patrick’s Catholic Church board, parochial school board and the Knights of Columbus. Mike loved traveling, camping, reading, playing and watching all sports, garage-saling, fishing, jigsaw puzzles, playing cards and games, putzing (learning some carpentry, organizing, etc.), landscaping, dancing, mentoring, and time with the grandkids. Mike was blessed with many friends and family who love him.
Survivors include his wife, Joan; one daughter, Stephanie (Doug) Schliesmann; three grandsons, Daniel (Angela), Andrew, and Adam, and six and1/2 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Mary (George) Tormoen from Camp Douglas, Wis. and Barb (Warren) Sirois in St. Paul, Minn.; a very special aunt, Beulah Wilcox, in Tomahawk, Wis.; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his son, Walter; his parents, William and Edith (DeLong) Brown; sister, Patricia, and her husband, Tom Rowe; and a nephew, Mark Rowe.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018, at 11 a.m. at ST. PATRICK’S CATHOLIC CHURCH, 401 Mansion St., Mauston, Wis., with burial following at St. Patrick’s Catholic Cemetery in Mauston. Luncheon will follow the burial at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church. Visitation will be held Friday, Oct. 12, 2018, at CRANDALL FUNERAL HOME, 123 Elm St., Mauston, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., and at the church from 10 a.m. until time of service on Saturday.
His family would like to thank MercyCare Hospice team, all the doctors and very special nurses, aides, and support staff at UW Hospitals and Clinics, and the doctors and nurses at Mercy Hospital in Janesville, Wis.
For online condolences, please go to www.crandallfuneral.com.