Brown, Marilyn Lee (Imhoff)

MADISON — Our little Marilyn Lee (Imhoff) Brown got her angel wings on Tuesday, March 24, 2020. She was born on March 2, 1949. She lived a full life with the challenges from De Georges Syndrome. Her parents, Robert and Edith (Urban) Imhoff, gave her unconditional love and taught her to persevere through her diversity. She was an advocate for many organizations with disabilities. In 1982, she received a Self-Advocate of the Year Award from the Association for the Disabled. She worked for Madison Opportunity Center which helped Marilyn get a job at Rennebohm’s Restaurant. She had many jobs in her 71 years of life. She also worked with Options and Goodwill Industries. She volunteered at UW Hospital and anywhere she could lend a hand.