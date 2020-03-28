Brown, Janette E. (Duckert)

BELLEVILLE — Janette E. (Duckert) Brown passed away peacefully on March 24, 2020, at the age of 81, at Agrace HospiceCare, Inc. in Fitchburg. She was born on Dec. 17, 1938, the daughter of Vernon and Evelyn (Krueger) Duckert, Sr. Jan grew up in the Cambridge area and graduated from Cambridge High School in 1957. She married her forever dancing partner, Gerald Brown, on Nov. 14, 1959, a date that persists in the record books as the coldest day on record. The couple then began farming and raising their family in Belleville. They hosted the Dane County Dairy Breakfast in 1983. Jan’s family was everything to her, for the last sixty years she loved watching her kids and grandkids grow and participate in sports and activities. Jan also loved polka dancing, family gatherings, bowling, fishing, drives around the countryside, traveling, and attending shows. She was a member of the Zwingli United Church of Christ-Paoli, Montrose Budget Busters, and many agricultural organizations, including Wisconsin Master Farmers and FFA alumni. Jan will be dearly missed for her jokes, potato casserole, card games, and the goodie bags for the grandkids.