SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.—Iola Keller Brown passed away on Oct. 16, 2018, at the age of 98. She was born in Bloomville, Ohio, on Sept. 6, 1920. Following her graduation in 1941 from Ohio State University, with a B.S. in Home Economics, she taught in Columbus, Ohio, where she also supervised student teachers. She was married to Richard T. Brown for 70 years, living in six Midwestern states, finally residing in Scottsdale. Iola was active in the PEO Sisterhood and served as president of the United Methodist Women. She enjoyed cooking and gardening.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Thomas Brown; daughter, Diane B. Lee (Andy); and two granddaughters, Allison Kay Lee and Amy Elizabeth Lee. She is survived by her children, Nancy B. (Terry) Chalex of Scottsdale, David T. (Nancy) Brown of Scottsdale, and Patricia A. (Wayne) Bjorgaard of Oconomowoc; six grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be held in Ohio at a date to be determined.
Donations may be made to the Richard T. and Iola Keller Brown Scholarship Fund No. 600864 at Ohio State University—www.osu.edu/giving/ or the Alzheimer’s Association at www.alz.org
Arrangements were made by Messinger at Pinnacle Peak and Pima in Scottsdale.