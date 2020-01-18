Brown, Francis W. “Frank” “Sonny”

STOUGHTON/COTTAGE GROVE - Francis W. Brown, age 77, of Stoughton, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, at Agrace HospiceCare. He was born on April 20, 1942, in Lexington, Miss., the son of Essex Brown, Jr. and Mattie Hood. Francis graduated from Mt. Olive Vocational High School in May 1960. He married Linda Davis on March 14, 2001.

Frank was employed in the hospitality, automotive and health care industries. He enjoyed bowling, chess, card parties, socializing with family and friends, taking scenic country drives, fishing and watching sporting events. After retiring, he spent many years assisting his wife with the care of her mother and father, Charles and Lenice Pafford. Frank was a very caring and loving individual who will be greatly missed by many who knew him.

