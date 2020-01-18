Brown, Francis W. “Frank” “Sonny”

STOUGHTON/COTTAGE GROVE - Francis W. Brown, age 77, of Stoughton, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, at Agrace HospiceCare. He was born on April 20, 1942, in Lexington, Miss., the son of Essex Brown, Jr. and Mattie Hood. Francis graduated from Mt. Olive Vocational High School in May 1960. He married Linda Davis on March 14, 2001.
Frank was employed in the hospitality, automotive and health care industries. He enjoyed bowling, chess, card parties, socializing with family and friends, taking scenic country drives, fishing and watching sporting events. After retiring, he spent many years assisting his wife with the care of her mother and father, Charles and Lenice Pafford. Frank was a very caring and loving individual who will be greatly missed by many who knew him.
He is survived by his wife, Linda; two sons, James Maass of Ripon, Wis. and Anthony Brown of South Bend, Ind.; daughter, Elisa (Gregory) West of Stoughton, Wis.; brother, Essex Brown III (Gerlinda) of Boyd, MD; three sisters, Sharon Brown, Sherry Brown and Coletta Brown, all of Cruger, Miss.; sisters-in-law, Cheryl (Richard) Reusch of Argyle, Wis.; Laura (Rod) Diestelmeier of Wister, Okla.; brothers-in-law, David Pafford of Freeport, Ill. and Wesley Pafford of Lena, Ill.; 13 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Willie Mae Jordan; sister-in-law, Barbara Wardlow; and brother-in-law, Myron Wardlow.
A celebration of life will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, at 11 a.m., on Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, with David Smith presiding. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m., on Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, and from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Tuesday.
Memorials may be donated to the donor’s choice to benefit children in need, in memory of his love for children. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
