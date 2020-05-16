Brown, Edith Elenor

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription.

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MADISON -

Edith Elenor Brown, age 94, of Madison, passed away on Thursday, May 14, 2020, at Oakwood Seasons Assisted Living. She was born on July 16, 1925, in Madison, the daughter of Robert and Elenor (Hoiby) Klemstine.

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

Edith graduated from Madison East High School. She married Micheal Maslakow and after his passing she was united in marriage to Charlie Brown.

Edith worked at Oscar Mayer and was a teacher's aide for children with disabilities for the Madison Area School District. She also cared for children with hearing disabilities in her home for 25 years. Edith enjoyed swimming, flower arranging, cake decorating and stained-glass crafting. She took pride in decorating the Holy Cross Lutheran Church alter for the holidays for 30 years.

Edith is survived by her children, Dorothy Kay (Richard) Mattie and Micheal Maslakow; grandchildren, Trent, Brannon, Kevin, Kim, Kristin, Koreen, Timothy and Travis; sister, Virginia (Ronald) Schara; and her brother, Donald Klemstine.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husbands, Micheal Maslakow and Charlie Brown; children, John Brown and Charlene; daughter-in-law, Annette Maslakow; siblings, Robert (Patricia), Jerry, and Betty (Terry) Turell.