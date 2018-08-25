STOUGHTON / BARNES / OREGON—David R. Brown, age 81, of Stoughton, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 12, 2018, with his family at his side. He was born on April 12, 1937, to Rex and Edna Brown. David went to school in Oregon.
He was a longtime member of Oregon Masonic Lodge No.151. David was in real estate for over 30 years. He was the co-owner of the Waterfall Restaurant and Motel, in Oregon for 15 years. After moving to Barnes he was sales manager for Link Bros. RV and Housing Sales, in Minong for 25 years.
David is survived by his wife, Mardelle; daughters, Dawn Smith, Deanna (Rick) Gullickson, and Darsy (John) Schulz; grandchildren, Amber (Michael) Corbett, Sam Schulz, and Josh Schulz; step granddaughter, Ashley Gullickson; step children, Julie (Dave) Meier, Dan (Michelle) Wachter, and Lisa (Dennis) Nolden; step grandchildren, Kim (Brian) Allen, Ashley (Chad) Alford, Nikki (Josh) Piepenburg, Brody (Kayln) Wachter, Dan (Tif) Nolden, and Mike Nolden; 10 step great-grandchildren; sister, Karen Wendt; nieces, JoAn Mikkleson and Cindy Nawrocki; and nephews, Brad and David Wester. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Debbie Elmer; former wife, Donna Alme; and sister, Pat Wester.
Per David’s wishes a celebration of life for the family will be held at a later date. Please share your memories of David at www.CressFuneralService.com.
Cress Funeral Service
206 W. Prospect St., Stoughton
(608) 873-9244