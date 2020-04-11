Brown, Betty P.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

MADISON - Betty P. Brown, age 93, passed away on April 8, 2020, at Milestone Senior Living in Cross Plains. A private family service will be held.

She was born in Mason City, Iowa, the daughter of Philip and Myrna (Clark) Myhre. Betty graduated from Madison East High School in 1943. Her first job was as a typist for CUNA Mutual Insurance Society. She later worked at Midwest Pool Supply, YMCA, and JC Penney's at East Towne Mall. She married George Brown on June 1,1947, and was blessed with 62 happy years of marriage.

Betty had so many talents. She liked sewing and knitting, playing the piano, and a challenging game of bridge. Her framed needlework adorned her home, and she also made many lovely gifts for family. She was such a loving and supportive person, and she had an unflagging positive attitude towards life.

Betty and George loved dancing and traveling the world, often accompanied by Elaine and Harold Myhre. She was a member of the Friendship Force and enjoyed trips abroad, including a trip to Japan where she was chairperson for the Madison group. Betty also liked having foreign visitors stay at her home during their trips to Wisconsin.