Brown, Betty Ann

MIDDLETON—Betty Ann Brown, age 89, of Middleton, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, at St. Mary’s Hospital. She was born on Dec. 5, 1929, the eldest daughter of Algie and Katherine (Schultz) Schlough. The Schlough family lived on their family farm outside of Mazomanie. Betty Ann graduated from Arena Union Free High School in 1948. After graduation, Betty Ann worked for her father at A.B. Schlough Plumbing in Madison. It’s there that she met Douglas Brown who was employed with a Madison area general contractor. Betty Ann and Douglas were married on July 30, 1955, at St. Barnabas Catholic Church in Mazomanie. Betty Ann stayed at home to raise her 11 children. She devoted her life to her family. She was a loving and caring mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was dedicated and devoted to her entire family.
Betty Ann is survived by her children, Tim (Nancy) Brown, Susanne Brown, Ann Marie Brown, Alice Bach, David Brown (Mary Bakken), Bill Brown (Debra Hanna), Jane (Mark Dreckmann) and Jennifer Muniz; 12 grandchildren, Kristin (Aaron), Kelly, Molly, Lily, Ian, Katie (Alex), Tom, Nicole (Oliver), Jake, Wayne, Michael and Sergio; two great-grandchildren, Kendall and Aidan; son-in-law, John Casucci; sisters, Margaret (LaVerne) Cushman, Mary (Jerry) Gust, Carol Cowley and sister-in-law, Patricia Schlough; along with many nieces, nephews, and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Douglas; son, Michael Brown; daughters, Cynthia Brown and Mary Jean Casucci; her parents; and her brothers, Richard, David and Bennie Schlough.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at ST. BERNARD CATHOLIC CHURCH, 7450 University Ave., Middleton, at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, with Father Brian Wilk presiding. Burial will be held at St. Bernard Catholic Cemetery with a luncheon to follow. Visitation will be held at church from 10 a.m. until the time of the Mass on Tuesday.
The family would like to thank the entire staff at St. Mary’s Hospital.
Memorials may be made to St. Bernard Catholic Church, Middleton, Wis. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
