WAUNAKEE - Douglas K. Brower, age 85 of Waunakee, died on Wednesday, April 3, 2019, at his home following a brief illness.

A Funeral Service will be held on Monday, April 8, 2019, at 11 a.m., at ST. JOHN'S CATHOLIC CHURCH in Waunakee. Friends may call on Monday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services at the church. Burial will take place at HOLY ANGELS CEMETERY in West Bend at 3:30 p.m. Please share your memories at www.CressFuneralService.com.

