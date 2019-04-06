WAUNAKEE - He closed his eyes and fell asleep to the words, "Well done, good and faithful servant. You have been faithful over a little; I will set you over much. Enter into the joy of you master." Matthew 25:23
Douglas Keith Brower, born April 28, 1934, joined our mother in heaven, on April 3, 2019. Doug was born in Iowa to Pete and Joyce (Calsbeck) Brower. He married the woman who would make him the best man he could be, Betty Mae (Seivert), in December 1954. Dad joined the U.S. Navy and served until 1957.
He worked at Gardner's Bakery until his retirement, was an avid tennis player and active outdoorsman into his 80s and an active member of St. John's in Waunakee. He loved to camp with all of us at our family's "heaven on earth," Crystal Lake, in the Northwoods. The yellow canoe on the beach was the annual symbol of our presence. He was the oldest of four, a brother, Dennis (Jerry), sister, Pat (Ray) and the youngest, Dallas (Joanne). He raised seven children, much of it on his own after Betty's passing in 1976. Lynn, Kevin (Karen), Tom (Debbie), Theresa (Tom), Dennis (Chinyere), Rachael (Jason) and Sarah (Mark). He was the proud grandfather of 15 and great-grandfather of seven.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, April 8, 2019, at 11 a.m. at ST JOHNS' CATHOLIC CHURCH, 209 South St., Waunakee. Monsignor James Gunn will officiate. Friends may call at the church on Monday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services. Military rites will follow and burial will take place at 3:30 p.m. in West Bend, at HOLY ANGELS CEMETERY.
Dad, your legacy will continue through your children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and on from there. With each call of a loon and every spark cast from our camp fire, we will think of you. And we will smile knowing you are with mom, looking down upon us, celebrating what the two of you have created together.
We would like to thank Agrace HospiceCare for their support and care of our father in his final days. Please share your memories at www.CressFuneralService.com.