Broughton, Frances Glenna (Kelley) (Bell)

MADISON, Wis./ASHTABULA, Ohio - Frances Glenna (Kelley) (Bell) Broughton, age 100, of Madison, Wis., passed away on Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, at Sylvan Crossings, Fitchburg, with her daughter at her bedside. She was born on July 28, 1919, in Ashtabula, Ohio, the daughter of Frank and Gertrude (Holcomb) Banks.

Frances graduated from Ashtabula High School in 1938. She married the love of her life, Fred Kelley, on Oct. 2, 1941, in Ashtabula, just before Pearl Harbor. After Fred's passing in 1969, Frances married Henry Bell in 1971, whose family had been their longtime friends, and moved to Peninsula, Ohio. After Henry passed in 1990, Frances met Lorin Broughton in church and they married in 1993. Lorin Passed in 1997.

During the war while Fred was overseas, Frances worked making bayonets at the Fork and Hoe. After the war she became a full-time homemaker. She spent most of her time caring for her family and home. Her family meant the most to her. She loved to sew, making clothing for her children and their dolls. She loved to knit, crochet, and embroider in an addition to sewing. In later years, Frances enjoyed making ceramics and creating gifts for family and friends, especially lighthouses, which she also collected. She was a very active member of her church and belonged to the first Methodist church in Ashtabula until her move to Peninsula.