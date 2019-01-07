Try 1 month for 99¢

PLATTEVILLE - William J. "Bill" Broske, 92, of Platteville, died on Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 10, 2019, at FIRST ENGLISH LUTHERAN CHURCH, Platteville. Chapel Military Rites will be accorded by American Legion Post No. 42 and VFW Post No. 5274, Platteville. Burial will be at Greenwood Cemetery, Platteville. Friends may call from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019, at the MELBY FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, Platteville, and from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Thursday at the church.

Memorials may be made to the William J. Broske Trust for scholarships and travel to undeveloped countries to learn their customs, and to further promote world peace and friendship.

