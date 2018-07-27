WATERLOO—Bernard Francis Broome, beloved spouse of Ruth Parr Broome, died peacefully on July 24, 2018. Bernard was born on Oct. 27, 1926, in Sun Prairie, to Frederick and Clotilda (Weber) Broome. He was raised in Sun Prairie. He married the love of his life, Ruth Ann Parr Broome, on June 4, 1949.
Shortly after marriage, Bernard and Ruth embarked on a long career as dairy farmers, spending 65 years on their current farm. Bernard loved farming his farm and animals. After retiring from milk production, Bernard enjoyed working at FS Agriculture Cooperative as a CDL truck driver, as well as growing cash crops on the farm. He enjoyed racing pigeons, fishing and bird watching, as well as baseball, football and reading. His greatest joy was spending time with family and friends. In his later years, he most enjoyed spending his days on the farm with Ruth. Bernard was a quiet, strong man with a quick wit and keen intelligence. He was a lifelong Catholic and a member of Holy Family Parish, Marshall.
Bernard is survived by his wife of 69 years, Ruth; four daughters, Diane (Ron) Buss, Catherine Broome, Jeanne (Rick) Pepping, and Debra (Jeff) Herman. His loss is also grieved by grandchildren, Jennifer (Mike) Brevard, Jill (Ryan) Schroeder, Amanda (John) Pepping, Matthew (Lauren) Pepping, Julie (Drew) Gaffney, Sarah (Scott) Gordon, Andrea (Chad) Schaub, Jeremy (Amber) Herman, and fifteen great-grandchildren. He is further survived by sisters, Geraldine Shelhamer and Marlene (Paul) Bensch; sister-in-law, Sandra Parr; family friend, Bev Smith; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. He was predeceased by triplet infant grandchildren, Rebecca, David and Michael Pepping; brother, Leon Broome; sister, Rosemary Leek; sister-in-law, Sharon Broome; and brothers-in-law, Lauren Shelhamer, Donald Parr and William Leek.
The family would like to thank Rod, Leroy and Helen Hebel for their many years of kindness and support, Dr. David Kass, SSM Dean Clinic Sun Prairie for his excellent care of Dad and kindness to our family, Peggy Draeger of Sun Prairie Colonial Club Senior Center for her invaluable assistance these past months, and Brightstar Home Care staff for their wonderful care.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated for Bernard at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, July 31, 2018, at HOLY FAMILY PARISH, Marshall Campus, with Fr. Jorge Miramontes presiding. Visitation will be held at the church from 9 a.m. until the time of the mass. Internment will be at Sacred Heart Cemetery, Sun Prairie.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Bernard’s honor to the Sun Prairie Colonial Club Senior Center.
“Dad, we will keep your spirit in our hearts always. We love you dearly, Diane, Cathy, Jeanne, Debbie and Mom”
Pederson-Nowatka Funeral Home Waterloo is caring for the family, online condolences may be made at www.pn-fh.com.