Brooks, Erwin "Ernie"

POYNETTE - Ernie’s earthly being left peacefully on Nov. 23, 2019, as a result of Alzheimer’s. Born May 24, 1936, in Canton, Ohio to Wilson and Wanda Brooks. After Timken High graduation Ernie enlisted in the US Marines, serving his country until 1957. He continued his education at Kent State, and began his career serving communities with the YMCA. Ernie relocated to Sun Prairie in 1971, with the goal of opening the SP YMCA branch, after retiring as Director he assisted in fundraising for the current facility. He was a member of SP Lion’s Club, a recipient of the Melvin Jones Award for his efforts. Ernie served communities, especially children, with many other contributions of his talents and time. His favorite hobbies were fishing, hunting and camping. Ernie is survived by his caring daughter, Kathy and her family, Jim, Scott (Shannon) and Jaime; three sons, Mike, Bill, David; other grandchildren; sisters, Pat (George) and Helen. He was preceded in death by wife, Jean; parents; brother-in-law, Hank. Ernie’s last gift was to the UW Body Donation program so others may continue to learn. A celebration gathering will be held at North East YMCA, 1470 Don Simon Dr., Tuesday, Dec. 3 from 3:00 to 6:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Erwin to support Youth Programs at YMCADane.org or Veterans Program of your choice. Sincere appreciation to Dr. Mike Aughey and to Faith Living for Ernie’s care. I love you dad, I’ll miss our visits and holding your hand-tink.
