Brooke, Jennifer Jeana

MADISON - Jennifer Jeana Brooke, age 52, of Madison, passed away on Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020. A funeral service will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020. A visitation will be held at the funeral home from 11 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.