MADISON—Robert E. “Cub” Bronsdon, age 88, passed away on Aug. 19, 2018. Cub was born Oct. 24, 1929, in Appleton, and grew up in Neenah.
Cub was a Korean War veteran, stationed in Japan. He graduated from the UW where he was active in the Baptist Student Center. Cub was a computer programmer and systems analyst for the State for 28 years. He met Jean Nelson and they were married on Dec. 28, 1956. Jean passed away in 1991. Cub married Marvene Rast, who passed in 2004.
In 2008, he and Ethel Skalet were joined in a commitment ceremony. Cub enjoyed spending time with family, including Jean and their three children. They had a pop-up camper and took their kids camping across Wisconsin and the western states. Cub had a great sense of humor and a lifelong love of music. He played the clarinet, saxophone, piano, and sang harmony beautifully. He loved listening to the Capitol City Band on summer evenings and went as often as he could over the past 50 years.
Cub was preceded in death by his parents, Fred and June Bronsdon; his wives, Jean Bronsdon and Marvene Bronsdon; and his brother, Fred (Nancy) Bronsdon. Survivors include Ethel Skalet; his son, Jon (Cathy Whitehouse); daughters, Lynn (Rexford) Cattanach and Jennifer; seven grandchildren, two great-grandkids; and many other kids who called him “Grandpa Cub”.
A memorial service celebrating Cub’s life will be on Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018, at 11 a.m., at FIRST BAPTIST CHURCH of Madison. Memorials preferred to Capital City Band or the donor’s charity of choice.