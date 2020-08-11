Bronk, Troy John

Troy was born Aug. 28, 1973, in Stevens Point, Wis., the son of John and Marlene (Piesik) Bronk. He was united in marriage to Lisa (Hardy) Bronk on Nov. 3, 2001, at St. Mary's of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Custer, Wis. Together Troy and Lisa raised two amazing and strong children, Aiden and Addison. Troy graduated from Stevens Point Area High School in 1992. He then attended UW-Stevens Point and graduated from University of Minnesota-Twin Cities. It was at the U of M where Troy met Lisa and where their adventure began in the fall of 1994. After they moved to California from Seattle, Troy attended and graduated from the University of Pacific McGeorge School of Law in Sacramento, Calif., where he obtained his Juris Doctorate Degree in Law. Troy was recently promoted to General Counsel for Erdman Company, an accomplishment he worked very hard to obtain and was very proud of.

He was a loving husband to Lisa, and he could always make her giggle. He was the fatherly coach to Aiden and Addison and taught them life skills that has prepared them for this tragic event. He adored his kids and they brought him great joy. He loved being Aiden’s coach during Sun Prairie Youth Football season and teaching him how to hunt and fish. He also loved his "baby girl" Addison, who lit up his heart when she entered the room. Troy was a loving son; he enjoyed giving advice to his mom and dad. He was the little brother to Char and Julie, who he occasionally liked to tease. He also had a wonderful group of high school friends who affectionately called him "Twiggy." Troy will always be remembered for his sense of humor and his contagious laugh, witty comments and smirky smile.